Sex offender registration ordered for 75-year-old former Olathe van driver

A 75-year-old former Olathe transport van driver will have to register as a sex offender for kissing and touching a young passenger with special needs.
Terry Mize Curry was sentenced Tuesday in Johnson County District Court to three years of probation after pleading guilty to mistreatment of a dependent adult.
He was ordered to serve 30 days in jail and then register as an offender while on probation. If he violates terms of probation he will have to serve two years and eight months in prison.
Curry was initially charged with aggravated sexual battery for the 2014 incident involving a 20-year-old woman.
The woman was in a program for young adults with special needs operated by the Olathe school district.
Curry drove for the company that provided transportation for the program.
Surveillance video on the transport van showed Curry kissing and touching the woman, according to court documents.
He was heard on the video telling her that if anyone found out, he would lose his job, she would be taken out of the program and her parents could have him arrested, according to the documents.
