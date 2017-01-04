Crime

January 4, 2017 7:21 AM

Kansas City, Kan., shooting leaves victim fighting for life

By Robert A. Cronkleton

bcronkleton@kcstar.com

A victim suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting Wednesday morning in Kansas City, Kan.

The shooting occurred before 6:50 a.m. Wednesday near Fifth Street and Lowell Avenue.

Kansas City, Kan., Police Chief Terry Zeigler said via Twitter that officers were investigating the shooting and that the victim’s injuries were life-threatening.

The victim might have been shot in the chest, according to scanner traffic.

Further details were not immediately available.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

Robert A. Cronkleton: 816-234-4261, @cronkb

Related content

Crime

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Families of slain KCK police officers face different pleas from the accused

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos