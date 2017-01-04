Kansas City, Kan., shooting leaves victim fighting for life

A victim suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting Wednesday morning in Kansas City, Kan.
The shooting occurred before 6:50 a.m. Wednesday near Fifth Street and Lowell Avenue.
Kansas City, Kan., Police Chief Terry Zeigler said via Twitter that officers were investigating the shooting and that the victim’s injuries were life-threatening.
The victim might have been shot in the chest, according to scanner traffic.
Further details were not immediately available.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
Robert A. Cronkleton: 816-234-4261, @cronkb
