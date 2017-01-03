Families of slain KCK police officers face different pleas from the accused

Curtis Ayers on Tuesday plead guilty at the Wyandotte County District Court in Kansas City, Kan., to capital murder in the May 2016 shooting death of KCK Police Detective Brad Lancaster. Prosecutors agreed not to seek the death penalty against Ayers, who had previously plead not guilty, and will instead recommend a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole. A second man, Jamaal Lewis, was also expected on Tuesday to change his plea to guilty in the July shooting death of KCK Police Capt. Robert David Melton, but prosecutors announced Lewis was not changing his plea.
Allison Long The Kansas City Star

Crime

Santa's homemade coat stolen along with his vehicle

Dressed in his Santa pants, Gary Senner, 62, of Overland Park, who has long portrayed Santa Claus and Father Christmas, dashed into a QuikTrip at 77th and Metcalf Avenue, on Saturday to grab a quick cup of coffee. He left his keys in his van, which was not running, when a man sped off with the van and the rest of his Santa ensemble. Senner filed a police report and bummed a ride home. He is hoping some Christmas magic will bring his cherished handmade hat and coat back to him.

Editor's Choice Videos