Crime

January 3, 2017 6:43 PM

Juvenile shot in Raytown, taken to hospital with serious injuries

By Toriano Porter



Police were investigating a shooting Tuesday in Raytown that seriously injured a juvenile.

Police responded to the 7700 block of Crescent Court about 5:20 p.m. on a report of shots fired and found the juvenile with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, police said.

Investigators did not release the age or gender of the juvenile.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter

Crime

