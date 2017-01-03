Attack in Mission grocery store parking lot prompts guilty plea

A 33-year-old Overland Park man has pleaded guilty to attacking a woman outside a Mission grocery store in February.
Bradlee Earl Lloyd Campbell pleaded guilty Tuesday in a Johnson County courtroom to charges of aggravated battery, attempted aggravated robbery and attempted aggravated kidnapping.
The charges stemmed from a Feb. 1 incident in which a woman reported she was attacked by a man with a knife as she loaded groceries into her car outside the store in the 6600 block of Martway Street.
The attacker tried to force the woman into her vehicle, police said. She fought back and escaped but suffered several cuts.
Campbell was arrested after he was seen climbing down from the roof of a nearby building. His home address listed in jail records is less than a mile from where the attack happened.
Campbell has prior convictions for theft and second-degree assault while driving intoxicated, according to area court records.
Campbell is scheduled for sentencing on Feb. 15.
Ian Cummings: 816-234-4633, @Ian__Cummings
Comments