Police release photos of man they say exposed himself at two KC shopping centers

Police released photos Tuesday of a “subject of interest” in two incidents in which a man allegedly was seen with his pants down or naked in parking areas at two Kansas City shopping centers.
“This individual exposed himself,” said Sgt. Kari Thompson, a police spokeswoman. “We are desperately asking our community to help us ID this individual as well as the vehicle he left in.”
The man allegedly was seen in a parking lot of HomeGoods at Ward Parkway Center on Sept. 24 with his pants down. The next day, he allegedly was seen naked in the Central Parking Garage of the Country Club Plaza.
“It is very big deal,” Thompson said. “We are definitely looking into this. It is a crime. We want this individual identified and charged.”
In an attempt to identify him, the Kansas City Police Department’s Sex Crimes Unit released photos of the man and a red Jeep Patriot the alleged offender was driving.
“At this time, we can only connect this subject of interest to two incidences,” Thompson said. “Back in the late summer, we did have a lot of these incidences, so we are looking to find out more information.”
Police asked anyone who recognizes the man or the vehicle to contact the department’s Sex Crimes Unit at 816-234-5224 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
