Gunfire hits two homes in Leawood, Independence man is facing charges

A 33-year-old man has been charged with firing shots into two Leawood homes.
Anthony Ryan Williams of Independence is also charged in Johnson County District Court with being a felon in possession of a firearm.
One of the homes in the 4000 block of West 112th Street was occupied at the time, according to court documents. The other nearby home was not occupied.
No one was injured in the incidents which occurred just after 7 a.m. on New Year’s Day.
Leawood police arrested Williams, who was allegedly driving a pickup truck that had been stolen earlier on Jan. 1 in Kansas City.
Williams is being held on a $250,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday afternoon.
Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc
