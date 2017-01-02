Police identify KC man killed in New Year’s Eve triple shooting

Police on Monday identified the man killed in a New Year’s Eve triple shooting as 23-year-old Desean L. Parker of Kansas City.
Parker was killed around 9 p.m. Saturday near Ninth Street and Broadway when two men and a woman were found shot in the street. The victims had been walking down the street when several men began shooting at them. Parker was pronounced dead at the scene. The other victims were taken to a hospital.
Detectives are following up on leads. Police asked anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
Parker was the 126th homicide victim in a particularly deadly year that ended with a violent New Year’s weekend.
