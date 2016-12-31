SUV rams Johnson County deputy’s patrol car, starts I-435 chase

A roughly half-hour car chase ended Saturday afternoon with two men taken into custody on Interstate 435.
The chase started when a deputy with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department tried to pull over a white SUV.
But the SUV rammed the patrol car and took off, according to the sheriff’s office.
The chase went from Kansas 10 to Kansas 7 before going onto I-435.
Authorities said the car sped around 100 mph after attempts were made by local police to stop the car.
The Kansas Highway Patrol later joined in on the pursuit. The car was finally stopped just before 2 p.m. when authorities used a maneuver where a patrol car bumps a rear fender to spin a vehicle into a stop.
Authorities said no one was injured in the pursuit.
Hunter Woodall: 785-354-1388, @HunterMw
