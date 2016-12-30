Police identify homicide victim at Plaza Library as 27-year-old KC man

Kansas City police have identified a 27-year-old man as the victim of a fatal shooting Thursday in a parking garage at the Plaza Library.
Ahkeem Hobby, of Kansas City, was found in the middle of the parking garage about 2 p.m., dead from a gunshot wound, according to police.
No suspect has been identified and the circumstances of the shooting remained unclear. Officer Darin Snapp, a Kansas City Police Department spokesman, said police do not think Hobby or the person who shot him were residents of the area near the library, but that it appeared they had chosen the parking garage as a place to meet.
Hobby’s death marked the 125th homicide in Kansas City in 2016.
Police asked anyone with information about the shooting to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
Ian Cummings: 816-234-4633, @Ian__Cummings
