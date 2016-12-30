8-year-old girl injured while defending mother in Kansas City attack

An 8-year-old girl was injured early Friday while trying to protect her mother from a knife attack in their northeast Kansas City home.
Kansas City police said the incident occurred about 1:45 a.m. Friday in the 5700 block of Scarritt Avenue.
A woman who lived there told police that her estranged husband broke into the house and began cutting her.
Her daughter was hurt when she stepped between her mother and father in an effort to protect her mother, police said.
Both the woman and her daughter were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The suspect fled the scene and is not in custody.
Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc
