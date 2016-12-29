Crime

December 29, 2016 1:28 PM

Kansas City, Kan., man faces kidnapping, rape charges in Christmas attack

By Robert A. Cronkleton

bcronkleton@kcstar.com

A 36-year-old Kansas City, Kan., man faces multiple charges after he allegedly kidnapped and raped a woman on Christmas.

The Johnson County district attorney has charged Shaun Michael Bright with aggravated kidnapping, rape, aggravated battery and criminal threat.

The crimes allegedly occurred at a Lenexa hotel. Bright knew the victim, according to police.

Bright was arrested about 2:50 p.m. Wednesday and booked that evening into the Johnson County jail. He is being held on $150,000 bond.

Police said the investigation was ongoing.

Robert A. Cronkleton: 816-234-4261, @cronkb

Crime

