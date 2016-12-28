Crime

December 28, 2016 5:03 PM

18-year-old identified as victim in Kansas City fatal shooting

By Tony Rizzo

trizzo@kcstar.com

The victim of a Tuesday night fatal shooting in Kansas City was identified Wednesday as 18-year-old Malachi Murray.

Kansas City police said they found Murray shot in the street about 10:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Booth Avenue. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

A second victim from the same incident was also found shot about a block away.

That person was taken to a hospital and listed in critical condition.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc

Related content

Crime

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

KC police dashcam footage shows brutal interaction

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos