18-year-old identified as victim in Kansas City fatal shooting

The victim of a Tuesday night fatal shooting in Kansas City was identified Wednesday as 18-year-old Malachi Murray.
Kansas City police said they found Murray shot in the street about 10:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Booth Avenue. He was pronounced dead a short time later.
A second victim from the same incident was also found shot about a block away.
That person was taken to a hospital and listed in critical condition.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc
Comments