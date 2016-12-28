Shooting leaves one man dead and another man critically injured in Kansas City

Police are investigating a shooting late Tuesday on Kansas City’s east side that killed a man in his mid-20s and critically injured another man.
Police responded to a shooting call about 10:50 p.m. in the 500 block of Booth Avenue and found a man lying in the street. The man was pronounced dead shortly after police arrived.
Police found a second shooting victim a block away. He was taken to a hospital and was in critical condition.
The homicide is the latest in what has become the deadliest year since 2008 in the city. In 2008, 126 people were killed, which included fatal officer-involved shootings. Police no longer count police shootings as homicides.
So far this year, there have been 123 homicides in Kansas City and 198 homicides in the metro area.
Robert A. Cronkleton
