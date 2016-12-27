Charge filed after stand-off that closed I-29 in Platte County

A felony charge has been filed against a Pennsylvania man arrested after a long standoff that forced the closure of Interstate 29 for several hours Friday.
Khurshed Haydarov, 25, of Philadelphia, is charged in Platte County Circuit Court with making a terrorist threat.
Authorities shut down the interstate after witnesses saw a man pointing a gun from the cab of a truck parked at a rest stop near Dearborn in Platte County.
The closure created a significant traffic backup before officers were able to take Haydarov into custody.
No one was injured during the incident.
His bond is set at $100,000.
Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc
Comments