December 27, 2016 7:38 PM

Charge filed after stand-off that closed I-29 in Platte County

By Tony Rizzo

trizzo@kcstar.com

A felony charge has been filed against a Pennsylvania man arrested after a long standoff that forced the closure of Interstate 29 for several hours Friday.

Khurshed Haydarov, 25, of Philadelphia, is charged in Platte County Circuit Court with making a terrorist threat.

Authorities shut down the interstate after witnesses saw a man pointing a gun from the cab of a truck parked at a rest stop near Dearborn in Platte County.

The closure created a significant traffic backup before officers were able to take Haydarov into custody.

No one was injured during the incident.

His bond is set at $100,000.

Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc

