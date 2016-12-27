KCK police have no solid leads in I-70 shooting that left two dead on Christmas Eve

Kansas City, Kan., police have identified a man and a woman killed in a shooting on Interstate 70 on Christmas Eve.
The two were traveling together in an SUV west on I-70 about 3 a.m. when they were shot by the occupants of another vehicle that drove away, according to investigators.
Police said they have no credible leads in the case so far.
The woman, Socorro Olivas, 59, was driving the SUV, according to police. Javier Ambriz, 54, was a passenger. Both were dead when police arrived at the scene, after the the SUV struck a bridge and was struck by another vehicle.
Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
Ian Cummings: 816-234-4633
