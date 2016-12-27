KCK police seek pair in recent robberies at 7-Eleven and dollar stores

Kansas City, Kan., police sought the public’s help Tuesday in finding a man and a woman involved in recent robberies at a 7-Eleven and two discount retail stores.
Police released security camera images of the pair in hopes of identifying them. The first two robberies occurred on Dec. 20 at 7-Eleven, 2924 S. 47th St., and a Dollar Tree store at 1402 S. 42nd St.
The third robbery occurred shortly before 10 a.m. Monday at a Dollar General store at 2018 Metropolitan Ave.
Police described the man as being armed with a handgun, in his 30s, black, about 5-foot-10, with a slim build and a full beard and mustache. He was wearing a stocking cap and blue jeans. He was driving a newer model, light-colored four-door sedan.
Anyone with information about the robberies was asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
Ian Cummings: 816-234-4633, @Ian__Cummings
Comments