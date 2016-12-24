Neighbor is shot helping assault victim in Hickman Mills

A person who tried to help the victim of an assault Saturday morning in the Hickman Mills neighborhood was shot by one of the victim’s assailants.
Kansas City police responded to an area near 99th Street after a man was approached by two males who demanded money and assaulted him. A neighbor who came outside to check on the man was then shot by one of the assailants. They fled in a car.
The neighbor was taken to a hospital in critical condition. The man who was assaulted had minor injuries.
