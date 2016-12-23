Jackson County Court charges 16-year-old with July murder of KC man

A 16-year-old Kansas City teen has been charged with second-degree murder in the July 5 death of a Kansas City man.
Devon Davis was charged Friday in Jackson County Circuit Court.
According to court records, a witness told police that Davis and another suspect attacked Alvino D. Crawford after he stopped to tie his shoe. One hit the victim with a baseball bat and Davis shot him.
Davis admitted to a second witness that he shot Crawford after the other suspect hit him with a baseball bat, court records show.
Crawford, 29, was the city’s 51st homicide victim this year.
Davis was recently certified to stand trial as an adult.
Prosecutors requested a $250,000 cash-only bond in the case.
