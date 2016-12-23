Kansas City, Kan., police seeking car in August homicide

Kansas City, Kan., police are asking for help to find a car possibly involved in an August homicide.
Joshua Bush, 38, was found dead Aug. 22 in the 4600 block of Leavenworth Road.
Police said Friday they are trying to find a green Honda sedan in connection with the investigation.
The car is believed to be a mid-1990s model. The car has a white pinstripe, a loud muffler and a distinctive gray trim along the bottom of the car.
There were no hubcaps on the vehicle’s passenger-side tires.
Police said the car may frequent the area of 18th Street and Minnesota Avenue.
Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc
