Man charged after high-speed police chase in Jackson County

4:01 Sheriff describes abduction, sexual assault of Johnson County deputy as 'ambush' Pause

1:40 Santa Vader visits Paulie’s Penguin Playground in Olathe

5:28 The Rockettes perform at George W. Bush's 2001 inauguration

0:28 Schwartz: Von Miller great on film, better in person

1:13 All hail the Christmas cab

1:36 National Geographic features KC's Avery Jackson, a transgender girl

3:55 KC bar hopping with George Wendt and friends

1:09 Fresno mosque opens its doors to new friends

3:46 What it's like to climb up a 270-foot wind turbine