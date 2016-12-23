Crime

December 23, 2016 11:31 AM

Man charged after high-speed police chase in Jackson County

By Tony Rizzo

An Independence man is facing multiple felony charges after a lengthy high-speed police chase Thursday.

Stephen Lundemo, 36, is charged in Jackson County Circuit Court with assault on a law enforcement officer, burglary, assault, robbery, resisting arrest, armed criminal action and two counts of tampering with a motor vehicle.

The incident began early Thursday morning when Lundemo, allegedly driving a stolen vehicle, reportedly fled from Blue Springs police and Missouri Highway Patrol troopers.

In Grain Valley, the vehicle went off the road and the driver allegedly pointed a gun at officers and fired a shot.

He fled the area. Later, police received a call from a Blue Spring resident who reported he had just been robbed of his vehicle.

Officers spotted that vehicle and once again began a high-speed pursuit that ended near 23rd Street and Union Avenue in Independence, where Lundemo was taken into custody.

