Man charged after high-speed police chase in Jackson County

An Independence man is facing multiple felony charges after a lengthy high-speed police chase Thursday.
Stephen Lundemo, 36, is charged in Jackson County Circuit Court with assault on a law enforcement officer, burglary, assault, robbery, resisting arrest, armed criminal action and two counts of tampering with a motor vehicle.
The incident began early Thursday morning when Lundemo, allegedly driving a stolen vehicle, reportedly fled from Blue Springs police and Missouri Highway Patrol troopers.
In Grain Valley, the vehicle went off the road and the driver allegedly pointed a gun at officers and fired a shot.
He fled the area. Later, police received a call from a Blue Spring resident who reported he had just been robbed of his vehicle.
Officers spotted that vehicle and once again began a high-speed pursuit that ended near 23rd Street and Union Avenue in Independence, where Lundemo was taken into custody.
