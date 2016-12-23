16-year-old boy charged in Independence fatal shooting

A 16-year-old Independence boy has been charged in the September fatal shooting of a man outside an Independence pharmacy.
Tyrell Young, who was recently certified to stand trial as an adult, is charged with first-degree murder in the killing of 45-year-old James L. Hill.
Young is also charged in Jackson County Circuit Court with two counts of first-degree robbery and three counts of armed criminal action.
Young and a juvenile co-defendant allegedly robbed Hill and two other people Sept. 22 outside a Walgreens in the 2200 block of South Sterling Avenue, according to court documents.
Young was allegedly armed with a .45-caliber handgun.
After taking property from the victims, the robbers began to leave when Hill began running after them.
Young then allegedly fired the gun at Hill, striking him in the chest.
