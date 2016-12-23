Crime

December 23, 2016 12:57 AM

Teen charged in attempted carjacking, shooting at Burlington Coat Factory

By Toriano Porter

Jackson County prosecutors have charged a Kansas City teen was charged in connection with a carjacking and shooting in Independence Wednesday evening.

Drevon U. Davis, 17, was charged Thursday with one count each of first-degree assault and first-degree robbery and two counts of armed criminal action.

Prosecutors requested a $200,000 bond for Davis.

According to court records, Davis and two other suspects approached a woman at Burlington Coat Factory on U.S. 40 near the Independence-Kansas City border and demanded her Audi. When she said no Davis allegedly fired at her, hitting her in the chest.

The woman was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Court records state Independence and Kansas City police tracked the suspects to a residence on East 42nd Street in Kansas City.

Davis told police that he and a juvenile and another suspect he declined to identify had gone to Burlington Coat Factory intending to carjack someone. They spotted the Audi and approached the victim with a gun, according to court documents.

When she said, “No,” Davis said he fired a shot but didn’t believe he hit her. They left the area and stole a Nissan. He had the keys to that car when he was found by police, court documents state

