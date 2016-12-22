Shooting that led to Raytown standoff leads to charges

A Raytown man was charged Thursday in connection with a shooting that led to a standoff in Raytown a day before.
Damon Huff, 29, faces charges of unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action.
Huff is accused of firing at a car at an apartment complex in the 6500 block of Raytown Road about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Police said Huff fired shots at the car during an argument, then ran into the apartment complex. Officers surrounded an apartment for about two hours before Huff, a woman and two children exited the building.
Police found a handgun from the room where Huff had been staying during a search, according to court records.
Prosecutors requested a $100,000 cash-only bond for Huff.
Toriano Porter
