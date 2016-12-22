Man charged with escape after allegedly jumping out of moving police car handcuffed

First, the man jumped out of a moving police car while handcuffed in the back seat.
Then he managed to make it all the way from Platte City to 64th Street and Interstate 29, where he was allegedly picked up by a female acquaintance.
Now two people are charged in Platte County, one with escaping from custody while under arrest for a felony and the other with assisting in that escape.
Bond for Cody Ray Mitchell, 25, was set at $25,000, cash only. Bond for Kathryn Bruce-Reaves, 24, was set at $5,000. Court documents list the same address at Houston Lake in Platte County for both.
According to documents, Mitchell was stopped in Weatherby Lake by a law enforcement officer about 5:45 p.m. Tuesday. After giving the officer a false name, it was determined that Mitchell had a warrant from Phelps County, Mo., for probation violation after pleading guilty to stealing a credit card. He was being transported in a Platte Woods police car when, near the jail in Platte City, he reportedly opened the rear passenger door of the moving vehicle and jumped out, still in handcuffs.
Court documents do not say whether Mitchell was cuffed in front or in back, and the Platte County prosecutor’s office would not elaborate. Some who are handcuffed are able to manipulate cuffs from the back to the front.
Shortly before 10 p.m. Tuesday, a Platte County sheriff’s deputy spotted a vehicle in connection with Mitchell and attempted to stop it with lights and sirens near the Houston Lake dam. The vehicle did not stop until it reached the address associated with Mitchell and Bruce-Reaves. Both were arrested. Mitchell reportedly had managed to slip out of one of the handcuffs. Bruce-Reaves allegedly told a deputy she had picked Mitchell up near I-29 and 64th Street.
If convicted, Mitchell could be sentenced to four years in prison and Bruce-Reaves to one year. Mitchell still faces the Phelps County charge.
Matt Campbell: 816-234-4902, @MattCampbellKC
Comments