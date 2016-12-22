Woman shot during an attempted carjacking in Independence

Police are searching for three men who allegedly shot a woman during an attempted carjacking in Independence on Wednesday night.
A Jackson County sheriff’s deputy found the woman in her vehicle near U.S. 40 and Interstate 70, according to Independence police.
The woman told police that three men attempted to carjack her vehicle in the parking lot of the Burlington Coat Factory at 11910 E. U.S. 40.
The victim was taken to a hospital. The extent of her injuries was not available.
Independence police searched the area for the carjackers. They said they are looking for three men and released surveillance photos.
Anyone with information about the attempted carjacking and shooting is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477) or the Independence Tips Hotline at 816-325-7777 or leads@indepmo.org.
