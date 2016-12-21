Halloween 2014 killing brings 25-year prison term for Kansas City man

A Kansas City man was sentenced Wednesday to 25 years in a Missouri prison for his role in the killing of Dionte Green on Halloween 2014.
Antonio Golston was sentenced by a Jackson County judge to 15 years on his manslaughter conviction, 10 years on armed criminal action, 25 years on a first-degree robbery conviction, and 10 years on another armed criminal action conviction.
The sentences will run concurrently.
Golston, 22, and another man were accused of killing Greene, who was found shot in the 6900 block of Bellefontaine Avenue in the driver’s seat of a running vehicle.
A jury in October found Golston guilty of voluntary manslaughter, robbery and two counts of armed criminal action.
The jury recommended 25 years in prison on the robbery conviction, 15 years for manslaughter and 10 years on each armed criminal action conviction.
A Jackson County jury in May convicted Golston’s co-defendant, Travone Shaw, of involuntary manslaughter, stealing and two counts of armed criminal action.
Shaw was sentenced to 17 years in prison.
Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter
Comments