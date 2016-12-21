Car causes several wrecks while fleeing from Kansas City police

A vehicle fleeing from Kansas City police Wednesday afternoon struck at least two other vehicles before its occupants were arrested after the second crash.
It was unclear why the vehicle was fleeing. It was being followed by a police helicopter, but no officers were pursuing on the ground, according to police radio traffic.
The driver of the car reportedly ran several stop signs and red lights and reached speeds of about 100 mph.
The car struck one vehicle at 59th Street and Bruce R. Watkins Drive, and another at 25th Street and Brooklyn Avenue. Officers then converged on the scene and took the driver and a passenger into custody.
No information was available about any injuries.
Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc
Comments