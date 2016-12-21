Charges filed in 90-minute high-speed police chase through the KC area

Multiple felony charges were filed Wednesday against a Kansas City man who allegedly led police on a high-speed chase on Tuesday.
Justin M. Sherman, 29, was charged in Jackson County Circuit Court with second-degree robbery, resisting arrest, driving with a suspended or revoked license and two counts of tampering with a motor vehicle.
Tuesday’s chase lasted for more than an hour and involved officers from multiple jurisdictions and reached speeds of 100 mph.
No one was injured in the chase.
According to court records, Sherman has a lengthy criminal record that includes multiple prior convictions for resisting arrest and nine convictions for driving with a revoked license.
He had warrants for his arrest for failing to appear in Jackson County court on a charge of receiving stolen property, and in Cass County for failing to appear in court on a driving without a valid license, according to court records.
Tuesday’s incident began Tuesday morning at 31st Street and Broadway when a pickup truck allegedly driven by Sherman sideswiped a Kansas City police patrol vehicle. The truck had been reported stolen in Kansas.
The truck sped from the scene. During the ensuing pursuit, Sherman allegedly drove the wrong way into oncoming traffic, ran red lights and stop signs and drove across yards and grassy areas.
The truck struck another vehicle in the area of Bannister and State Line roads, drove into Johnson County, and back into south Kansas City.
The truck smashed through a metal security gate of an apartment complex on Calico Drive.
Inside the complex, Sherman allegedly got out of the truck and approached a man who was getting out of another pickup truck. He allegedly pulled that man from the truck and drove away.
Shortly after that, police used a device to flatten the truck’s tires, disabling the vehicle.
After officers fired bean bag shotgun rounds at Sherman, he stepped out of the truck and was taken into custody.
He is being held on a cash bond of $75,000, according to court records.
Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc
