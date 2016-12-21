Two charged in 2015 killing of Kansas City man during attempted robbery

Two Kansas City men have been charged in the killing of another man during a 2015 attempted robbery.
Dayquan Bowman, 20, and Rodney J. Mitchell, 19, are charged in Jackson County Circuit Court with second-degree murder in the November 2015 killing of 21-year-old Walter Pollard.
Bowman and Mitchell are also charged with attempted first-degree robbery and two counts of armed criminal action.
Each is being held on a cash bond of $250,000.
Another man, 25-year-old Joshua Lee, was previously charged in the killing.
Pollard was found fatally shot on the front porch of a house in the 2300 block of Hardesty Avenue on Nov. 30, 2015.
Witnesses told police that Pollard had gone to the area to buy drugs from Lee, according to court documents.
When Pollard pulled out his money to make the purchase, Bowman and Mitchell allegedly pulled out guns and demanded his money, according to the documents.
Pollard then reached for his own gun, and he was shot multiple times.
Lee allegedly took Pollard’s cell phone and money after he was shot, according to the documents.

