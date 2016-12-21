Olathe man accused of child sex crimes

A 20-year-old Olathe man has been charged with sexually assaulting a child under the age of 14.
Adam Dale Thomas Patterson was charged Tuesday in Johnson County District Court with two counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child and two counts of aggravated criminal sodomy.
A judge set Patterson’s bond at $250,000. He made his first court appearance Wednesday afternoon and will next be in court Dec. 29.
The charges say the crimes occurred from December 2015 to August.
The alleged victim was born in 2002, according to court documents.
Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc
