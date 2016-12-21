Man re-arrested after escaping from a police car in Platte County

A man who escaped from a police car was re-arrested late Tuesday after a low-speed chase, according to the Platte County Sheriff’s Office.
The 25-year-old man was in a Weatherby Lake police patrol car being taken to the Platte County Detention Center when he escaped about 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in a search that lasted more than three hours.
Platte County deputies found the man around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday and arrested him after a brief, low-speed chase near Houston Lake.
The man was originally arrested because of an outstanding warrant from Phelps County, Mo., according to Platte County authorities.
