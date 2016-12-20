Robbery of Stilwell area bank on 199th Street brings 30-year prison term

A 40-year-old Kansas City, Kan., man was sentenced Tuesday to 30 years in federal prison for the armed robbery of a Johnson County bank.
Gary Jordan and a co-defendant held up the First National Bank at 7460 W. 199th St. in the Stilwell area in March.
With Jordan driving the getaway car, the robbers led police on a high-speed chase in which shots were fired at pursuing officers. A woman and her 19-month-old child were in the car during the chase.
The car overturned on a sharp curve and the suspects were taken into custody.
Jordan pleaded guilty in federal court to bank robbery, brandishing a firearm during a robbery and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Co-defendants Jacob Smith, 19, and Danille Morris, 27, have also pleaded guilty for their roles in the robbery and are to be sentenced in January.
Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc
