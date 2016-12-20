Armed robbery of Overland Park bank brings a guilty plea

A Shawnee man pleaded guilty Tuesday to robbing an Overland Park bank last year.
Mamoudou U. Kaba, 21, was armed with a gun during the September 2015 robbery of the U.S. Bank at 9900 W. 87th St.
He pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Kansas City, Kan., to charges of bank robbery and brandishing a firearm.
After the bank robbery, several tipsters identified Kaba as the robber after security camera photos were released to the public, according to court documents.
A search of his apartment turned up a gun that looked like the one used by the robber. Investigators also learned that Kaba had paid $1,000 in cash for a car a few days after the robbery, according to the documents.
At the time of the robbery, Kaba was on probation in Johnson County for indecent solicitation of a child.
Johnson County prosecutors have filed a motion to revoke his probation.
The federal bank robbery charge carries a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison. Kaba faces an additional sentence of at least seven years on the firearm charge. That sentence will be run consecutively to whatever sentence he receives for the robbery, according to federal prosecutors.
