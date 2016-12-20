Listen: Deep Background talks Kansas City cops and troubled crimes against children unit

Kansas City Star reporters Donna McGuire and Glenn E. Rice talk about the troubled Crimes Against Children unit of the Kansas City Police Department in the latest episode of the “Deep Background” podcast.
New detectives man the operation now, but others who worked cases of child assault and rape in recent years have come under investigation — and criticism from prosecutors — for sloppy work that’s jeopardized criminal cases and left children vulnerable to attacks by predators.
Deep Background podcasts cover a range of topics. The latest episode focuses on ongoing revelations about problematic detective work and how frustrated prosecutors pressed for change.
