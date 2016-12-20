Suspect arrested after 100 mph police chase in Jackson County

A suspected carjacker was arrested Tuesday morning after a high-speed chase through Jackson County and Independence.
The chase reached speeds of about 100 mph before the driver fled on foot, and a person was arrested while running in a creek bed near Kentucky and Courtney roads in Independence.
Police began the pursuit about 8:15 a.m. Tuesday after spotting a pickup truck reportedly stolen in a carjacking in Blue Springs.
Another car was driving behind the stolen truck and appeared to be attempting to block police from pursuing the truck, according to police radio transmissions.
That second car crashed at Truman Road and Missouri 7.
Police and sheriff’s deputies continued to pursue the truck until the driver stopped and ran into the woods.
A person was spotted a few minutes later in the creek bed and taken into custody.
Police reported finding a handgun in the abandoned truck.
Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc
