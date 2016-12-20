Sexual battery charge against Lenexa man dismissed

Johnson County prosecutors have dismissed the charge against a Lenexa man accused of sexually assaulting a developmentally delayed man.
Rodney Eugene Sexton, 54, was scheduled to go to trial this week in Johnson County District Court on a misdemeanor charge of sexual battery.
But after meeting with the alleged victim while preparing for trial, prosecutors determined that they no longer had evidence to support the charge.
Defense attorney Carl Cornwell said Tuesday that Sexton had maintained all along that the sexual activity was consensual.
“We are pleased that the prosecutors talked with the alleged victim and found out the truth,” Cornwell said.
