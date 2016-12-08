Gladstone man arrested, charged in Liberty fast-food drive-by shooting

A Gladstone man faces charges after he was arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting earlier this week at a fast-food restaurant in Liberty.
Marvell Fight is accused of firing five to six shots at an employee of a Hardee’s restaurant in the 900 block of South Missouri 291 about 5 a.m. Tuesday.
He was charged with one count each of unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action.
Fight was allegedly upset with the employee over a lover’s quarrel and told police that he only meant to scare the man, not hurt him.
No one was injured in the shooting.
Bond for Fight was set at $100,000.
Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter
