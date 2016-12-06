Crime

December 6, 2016 9:32 AM

South KC victim tells police three carloads pulled up and opened fire

By Glenn E. Rice

Kansas City police are investigating a Monday evening shooting in which the victim said three carloads of teens pulled up while he and a friend were walking and opened fire.

The shooting was reported around 8:30 p.m. in the 8500 block of East 91st Street. The 16-year-old victim sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the arm.

He was treated at a hospital.

The victim said he was shot after gunfire erupted from the cars that pulled up. The victim and his friend, who also is 16, immediately ran.

Police did not have a detailed description of the shooters.

