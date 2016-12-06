Mother, three children still missing in Wichita Amber Alert; suspects in custody

Despite the arrest of two people, a mother and her three children allegedly taken at gunpoint from their Wichita home Monday evening are still missing.
The man and his girlfriend allegedly armed with a handgun abducted the three children and their mother from their about 11:14 p.m. Monday, according to authorities.
An Amber Alert was issued for the children, two boys and a girl, about 2:45 a.m. Tuesday.
The children were identified as 2-year-old Grayson Gifford, 8-year-old Madison Ruiz and 8-year-old Aiden Ruiz. The mother was identified as 36-year-old Melissa Gifford. Police said they were looking for a 1999 black Ford Expedition with a 60-day tag reading B32894.
Shortly after 6 a.m. Tuesday, police said that the man and woman had been arrested, but the mother and children remained missing.
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the mother and children are urged to call 911, their local police or 800-572-7463.
Robert A. Cronkleton: 816-234-4261, @cronkb
