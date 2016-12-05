Clay County man charged with rape is accused of climbing through 12-year-old’s window

A 22-year-old Clay County man charged with statutory rape is accused of climbing through a 12-year-old girl’s bedroom window at night and having sex with her, according to court documents.
Clay County prosecutors have charged Hayden R. Allen with first-degree statutory rape. He is accused of having sex with the girl at her home on June 23. The girl told police that she had met Allen on Facebook and that she invited him to her home.
The girl told police that she thought she and Allen were just going to talk when he came to her bedroom about 11 p.m. She said she became scared and Allen took the encounter further than she was willing.
Police gathered more details about the incident over the next three months. After obtaining a search warrant for Allen’s Facebook messages, police found communications between Allen and the girl had been deleted. One message between Allen and another person appeared to reference the girl and read, “We had sex lol.”
After an arrest warrant was issued for Allen, he was booked and released from the Clay County jail Saturday on a $40,000 bond.
Ian Cummings: 816-234-4633, @Ian__Cummings
