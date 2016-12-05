Triple murder at Paseo home leads to conviction of Kansas City man

A Jackson County jury found Anthony Walker guilty Monday in a 2012 triple murder at a home in the 3900 block of the Paseo.
After deliberating for less than three hours, the jury returned guilty verdicts against Walker on three counts of murder, three counts of armed criminal action and one count of burglary.
Walker, 50, was on trial for killing Herschel Pike, 41; his mother, Donna Pike, 62; and an acquaintance, Edward Williams, 57, who interrupted the crime and was shot in front of the house.
At trial, Walker’s defense attorney argued that Walker did own the .40-caliber handgun used in the killings and did steal items, including a gallon-size bag of marijuana, from the house, but that he had come upon the victims already dead at the home.
Jackson County assistant prosecutor Jeremy Baldwin told the jury that Walker had made up portions of his testimony.
“It’s a lie fabricated by a murderer,” Baldwin said. “Anthony Walker is so cold-hearted he can murder somebody and then go through their pockets.”
The defense had denied that Walker searched Herschel Pike’s pockets as he lay dead.
Walker is to be sentenced Jan. 26. He is serving a 30-year sentence in federal prison after being convicted of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
