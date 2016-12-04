Independence records its seventh homicide of 2016

Independence police on Sunday were investigating a homicide in the 16000 block of East Fifth Street North. Independence police are investigating the city’s seventh homicide of 2016.
Officers were called to the 16000 block of East Fifth Street North shortly before 5 p.m. The victim was identified as 23-year-old Phillip Diaz of Independence. Police did not say how he died.
Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (816-474-8477).
Matt Campbell: 816-234-4902, @mattcampbellkc
