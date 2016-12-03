One killed, another injured in shooting Saturday night near 104th Street and Blue Ridge

Kansas City police investigated a shooting Saturday night that left one person dead and a second injured.
The shooting was reported about 7:15 p.m. near 104th Street and Blue Ridge Boulevard.
One victim was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was taken to a hospital and was listed in stable condition.
Police have not released the name of the person killed or information on a suspect. No new details were available on Sunday.
The death marked Kansas City’s 114th homicide in 2016. The metropolitan area has recorded 184 killings this year.
