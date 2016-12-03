Santa helps children of murdered parents find joy in Christmas

Mike Capps, brothers Austin and Clint Harter, and Jeremy Waters were shot to death on March 7 presumably at the hands of Pablo Serrano-Vitorino, the alleged gunman accused of the crime. Serrano-Vitorino lived next door to Capps. No motive has ever been announced for the shooting, but the killings rocked the men’s families. Three of the four victims were fathers. Relatives from two of the families recount the men’s lives. Video by Tammy Ljungblad
The Metro Property Crimes Unit of the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department and the Greater KC Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline are seeking assistance from the public in identifying those responsible for multiple residential burglaries at the same location in the 8100 block of East 81st Street.
A Merriam police officer working a crash scene in July along Interstate 35 reacts when he hears another wreck and screeching tires and then sees a car careens out-of-control toward him. The video shows the importance of paying attention and moving over when police and other emergency crews are on the side of the road.
A homicide investigation is underway in Kansas City, Kan., after a 26-year-old black male was found dead in the backyard of a home in the 200 block of North 15th Street. Neighbors reported to police of hearing gunshots in the early morning Wednesday. The victim had apparently been visiting his girlfriend who lived in the area when he was killed.