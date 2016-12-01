Investigation continues into Kansas City police shooting that killed robbery suspect

Police on Thursday continued to investigate the officer-involved-shooting that killed a man allegedly facing robbery charges as well as the arrest of 10 people following a standoff.
Police had not released the man’s identity by mid-afternoon Thursday. An update on the ten people arrested also was not available.
Police shot and killed the robbery suspect about 2:45 p.m. Wednesday at Eighth Street and Van Brunt Boulevard in Kansas City’s Northeast area.
Kansas City police patrol and street narcotics officers pulled over a car on Van Brunt Near Eight Street as part of a planned arrest. Police had learned that the man, who was a suspect in several robberies, had told others that he was armed and ready for a shootout with officers if they attempted to arrest him.
As uniformed and plain clothes officers tried to remove the man from the car, he initially complied. The man, however, then reached for a gun and officers shot him, police said.
Police performed CPR on the man until paramedics arrived. He was rushed to a hospital in critical condition and later died.
Tactical officers converged on a home in the area of Ninth Street and Cleveland Avenue.
Initially, six people exited the house, but four others remained inside and a standoff ensued, police said.
Several hours later, the four surrendered to police and police obtained a warrant to search the house. The other six were also arrested and taken in for questioning.
Robert A. Cronkleton: 816-234-4261, @cronkb
Comments