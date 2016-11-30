How to protect yourself from porch thieves during the holiday season

0:43 KC police block street after officer-involved shooting Pause

1:22 Armed man dies in scuffle over gun in KC

1:55 Gun shop pays $2.2 million to settle death case

1:14 File video: Lisa Irwin reported missing from home

2:48 Family marks five years since Baby Lisa disappeared

4:55 Kris Kobach: Trump's false claim about millions voting illegally is 'absolutely correct'

2:04 Deputy Fire Chief updates on rescue from trench collapse in KC

3:18 Police arrest dozens of low-wage workers at Fight for 15 protest

1:35 Chiefs Daily with Terez A. Paylor: More on Tyreek Hill's award