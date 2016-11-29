Ray-Pec High student charged after allegedly exposing himself to 10-year-old girl

A Raymore-Peculiar High School student was charged Tuesday after allegedly exposing himself to a 10-year-old girl.
The incident reportedly occurred Nov. 22 at Shull Elementary School.
Joshua Thomas, 17, is charged with felony sexual misconduct involving a child under the age of 15.
Thomas allegedly came into contact with a 10-year-old female student at the elementary school while serving as a tutor in the girl’s fourth-grade class, according to court documents.
“He ... was itching his privates,” the victim told police. “Mr. Josh then pulled out his private and showed me.”
Thomas told police he wanted to see if he could get away with the act, according to court documents.
The Raymore-Peculiar School District issued a brief statement Tuesday regarding the incident, saying it immediately contacted a child abuse and neglect hotline and referred the matter to the Peculiar Police Department.
“The district is cooperating with law enforcement in the investigation,” the statement said, adding the district is also handling the matter internally according to disciplinary protocols.
According to the high school’s parent-student handbook and district spokeswoman Michele Stidham, an offense that involves indecent exposure is considered a level four, or most extreme, offense. It results in an automatic 10-day suspension and could lead to a longer-term suspension or expulsion.
Under Missouri law, 17-year-olds are considered adults. Thomas is charged with a felony D crime, which carries a maximum sentence of four years in prison.
His bond was set at $4,000 and included the conditions that Thomas not have direct contact with the victim or other children under the age of 17.
