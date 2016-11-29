Ray-Pec High student charged after allegedly exposing himself to 10-year-old girl

0:58 Seven injured in rolling gunbattle in Kansas City Pause

0:35 Surveillance video shows suspected Lenexa package thief

1:20 Reliving the 1994 fatal shooting of Donald Ewing and Doniel Quinn

1:15 Good Samaritan shot, alleged robber slain near Wal-Mart in Shawnee

1:28 Sporting KC's Vermes reacts to Brazilian team plane crash

1:55 Kansas City Police Chief Darryl Forté loves riding his motorcycle

0:26 Royals fan Tim Grimes on life after beating cancer

0:38 Travis Kelce said it was time to man up

3:41 KU coach Bill Self gives Jayhawks update