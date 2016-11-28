Man found lying on Kansas City, Kan., bridge was fatally shot, police say

Police are investigating the city’s latest homicide after a man’s body was found lying on a bridge in Kansas City, Kan., Sunday evening.
Police responded about 9:40 p.m. Sunday to a call to check the welfare of a man lying on a bridge in the 1200 block of Ruby Avenue.
When they arrived, they found a man who had been fatally shot, police said.
Police were not releasing the man’s name.
Police asked anyone with information about the fatal shooting to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
Robert A. Cronkleton: 816-234-4261, @cronkb
