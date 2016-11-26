One suspect in custody, two escape after Northland pursuit ends in wreck

Two of three suspects who fled from police capture avoided capture after the car they were riding in was involved in a wreck Saturday night in the Northland.
Deputies from the Platte County Sheriff’s Department began the pursuit about 8:10 p.m. Saturday on southbound Interstate 29 near Tiffany Springs Parkway.
Deputies backed off the high-speed pursuit but later came upon a two-vehicle accident at the Northwest 64th Street exit.
Authorities determined that the suspects’ car was involved in a wreck with another vehicle at the intersection of 64th Street and Prairie View Road.
Two suspects fled on foot, but one was taken into custody. The passenger in the other car was hospitalized with minor injuries.
The driver of the fleeing vehicle was hospitalized with serious injuries.
